NFL Week 13: Former Utes QB Tyler Huntley reminds Ravens he’s always ready, scores game-winning TD

BALTIMORE, Dec. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — If Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley was feeling any pressure about filling in for injured starter Lamar Jackson, he didn’t show it.

Huntley was pressed into action Sunday against the Denver Broncos after Jackson left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury. And as he did many times as QB at the University of Utah, Huntley delivered in the game’s biggest moments.

Huntley led Baltimore on a 16-play, 91-yard drive late in the fourth quarter that was capped by a his 2-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds remaining in the Ravens’ 10-9 victory over the Broncos.

“I just came in prepared and tried to win us this game. That’s all,” Huntley said after the game.

Seeing his first significant action of the season, Huntley finished 27-of-32 passing for 187 yards and rushed for another 41 yards on 10 carries, including the game-winning TD. He also had an interception and was sacked twice.

Huntley was masterful on the Ravens’ final drive, completing all eight of his passes and converting a crucial fourth-and-2 play with a 3-yard run with about a minute to play.

“We just knew we had to score some points to win this game,” Huntley said, “so we just chewed away, first down after first down, and made our way down to the touchdown.”

TOUCHDOWN TYLER HUNTLEY WITH 28 SECONDS TO GO! 📺: #DENvsBAL on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/lqj1QeUtXY pic.twitter.com/1jyUJEggit — NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2022

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews described Huntley as “calm, cool, confident, and acting like he’s been there before, which he has.”

“We have so much confidence in Snoop and his abilities,” Andrews said, using Huntley’s nickname. “Obviously, last year we all got a ton of work with him, so we have a lot of trust in that.”

Huntley is now in his third NFL season after going undrafted following a stellar career at Utah. He played in 37 games for the Utes (2016-19), including 33 as a starter, setting school records for completion percentage for a single season (73%) and career (67.2%).

Huntley started the final four games of the 2021 season for Baltimore while Jackson was out with an ankle injury.

“The way he’s slinging the ball is crazy, and when he’s able to get out of the pocket, it’s big-time plays,” Andrews said. “Obviously he’s been able to learn a ton from Lamar, but his game is very polished.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Jackson’s knee injury was “not a season-ending type” and that the 2019 NFL MVP could be out “days to weeks.”

That could mean more playing time for Huntley, who says he’ll be ready to roll either way.

“At the end of the day, we’re just playing football,” Huntley said. “That’s it.”

“I just came in prepared and tried to win us this game. That’s all.” @_SNOOP1 talks about leading a game-winning drive for a Ravens victory. pic.twitter.com/FKJtOSuMkC — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022

All former Utah college or high school football players listed below are on active NFL rosters unless otherwise noted. Players are listed by name, position and former college and/or high school, along with a recap of their performance in Week 13.

Arizona Cardinals

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah /Herriman: The Cardinals had a bye in Week 13.

/Herriman: The Cardinals had a bye in Week 13. Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State/Fremont: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 8 after injuring his hamstring against the Panthers in Week 4. He is eligible to return when healthy.

Ty’Son Williams, RB, BYU: Signed to the practice squad Oct. 12.

Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: Finished with 10 carries for 52 yards — including a 20-yard run — in the Falcons’ 19-16 loss to the Steelers.

Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Read about his clutch performance in Week 13 in the story above.

Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 11 after dislocating his wrist against the Bengals in Week 5. He is eligible to return when healthy.

Buffalo Bills

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Finished with four tackles (three solo) and two passes defended in the Bills’ 24-10 victory over the Patriots on Thursday night.

Carolina Panthers

Brady Christensen, OL, BYU/Bountiful: The Panthers had a bye in Week 13.

Derek Wright, WR, Utah State/Snow/Manti: Reverted to the practice squad Oct. 10 after being elevated to the active roster in Week 5.

Chicago Bears

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Made two tackles (one solo) in the Bears’ 28-19 loss to the Packers.

Braxton Jones, OL, Southern Utah/Murray: Started at left tackle in the home loss.

Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State/Weber: Snapped the ball on three field goal attempts (2-of-3), two successful PATs and one punt as the Bears fell to 3-10.

Cincinnati Bengals

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Active for the Bengals’ 27-24 victory over the Chiefs.

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham: Inactive for the home win.

Cleveland Browns

Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU: Finished with a team-high nine tackles (one solo) in the Browns’ 27-14 victory over the Texans.

Dallas Cowboys

Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 after injuring his shoulder in practice. He is eligible to return when healthy.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham: Made two receptions for 33 yards, including a 22-yard catch, in the Cowboys’ 54-19 victory over the Colts on Sunday night.

Denver Broncos

Garett Bolles, OL, Utah/Westlake: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 10 after suffering a knee injury against the Colts in Week 5. He is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Harvey Langi, LB, BYU: Active for the Broncos’ 10-9 loss to the Ravens on Sunday after being re-signed to the practice squad Wednesday and elevated to the active roster Saturday.

Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Placed on injured reserve Aug. 4 after suffering a torn ACL in practice. He is expected to miss the entire 2022 season.

Detroit Lions

Darrin Paulo, OL, Utah: Re-signed to the practice squad Sept. 14.

Penei Sewell, OL, Desert Hills: Started at right tackle in the Lions’ 40-14 victory over the Jaguars.

Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Scored his NFL-leading 14th rushing touchdown this season and finished with 35 yards on 11 carries. Williams, now in his sixth NFL season, had 13 total rushing TDs during his first five seasons in the league.

Green Bay Packers

Tipa Galeai, LB, Utah State: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 after injuring his hamstring against the Giants in Week 5. He is eligible to return when healthy.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State: Made one solo tackle in the Packers’ 28-19 victory over the Bears.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Active for the road win.

Houston Texans

None.

Indianapolis Colts

Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton: Made three solo tackles in the Colts’ 54-19 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Zack Moss, RB, Utah: Finished with three carries for 18 yards in the road loss.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Finished with six tackles (two solo) in the Jaguars’ 40-14 loss to the Lions.

Kansas City Chiefs

Zayne Anderson, CB, BYU/Stansbury: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Las Vegas Raiders

Jackson Barton, OL, Utah/Brighton: Active for the Raiders’ 27-20 victory over the Chargers.

Andre James, C, Herriman: Started in the home win.

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Los Angeles Chargers

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Finished with three solo tackles and three passes defended in the Chargers’ 27-20 loss to the Raiders.

Alohi Gilman, S, Orem: Active for the road loss.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Made one tackle as the Chargers fell to 6-6.

Los Angeles Rams

Matt Gay, K, Utah/Orem: Connected on all three of his field goals (54, 40 and 32 yards) and both PATs in the Rams’ 27-23 loss to the Seahawks.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Finished with seven tackles (five solo), an interception, two sacks, three tackles for a loss, two QB hits and one pass defended against his former team.

Jonah Williams, DT, Weber State: Made six tackles (one solo) as the Rams fell to 3-9.

"This guy is as consistent and steady as any player I have ever been around. His demeanor. His focus. His concentration." 🎥 Coach McVay on @Bwagz's leadership + the example he sets for our team. pic.twitter.com/JE53UGH4iV — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 5, 2022

Miami Dolphins

James Empey, OL, BYU/American Fork: Active for the Dolphins’ 33-17 loss to the 49ers on Sunday after being elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

Porter Gustin, LB, Salem Hills: Placed on the practice squad injured reserve Oct. 13 with an undisclosed injury.

Eric Rowe, S, Utah: Finished with five tackles (three solo) and one pass defended in the road loss.

Minnesota Vikings

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger: Finished with three tackles and one pass defended in the Vikings’ 27-22 victory over the Jets.

New England Patriots

Hunter Thedford, TE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Nov. 17.

New Orleans Saints

Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: Expected to play against the Buccaneers on Monday night.

Chase Hansen, LB, Utah/Lone Peak: Placed on injured reserve with a knee injury Nov. 7. He is eligible to return when healthy.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, BYU: Expected to play Monday night.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State: After being limited in practice with a back injury, he’s expected to play Monday night.

Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Expected to be active vs. the Buccaneers.

Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah/Desert Hills: Expected to be active Monday night.

New York Giants

Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Signed to the Giants’ practice squad Nov. 10 after being waived by the Rams on Nov. 8.

New York Jets

Bradlee Anae, DL, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Kai Nacua, S, BYU: Signed to the practice squad Wednesday.

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon: Inactive for the Jets’ 27-22 loss to the Vikings.

Philadelphia Eagles

Marquise Blair, S, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Nov. 16.

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah/Timpview: Returned six punts for a total of 105 yards (17.5 yards per return), including a 27-yard return, in the Eagles’ 35-10 victory over the Titans.

Christian Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Oct. 31.

Sua Opeta, OL, Weber State/Stansbury: Inactive for the home win.

Noah Togiai, TE, Hunter: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Active for the Steelers’ 19-16 victory over the Falcons.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East: Finished with two receptions for 14 yards and one rushing attempt for 5 yards in the road win.

San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Finished with an interception, three tackles (two solo) and two passes defended in the 49ers’ 33-17 victory over the Dolphins.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Punted four times for 178 total yards (44.5 yards per punt, with a long of 56 yards), landing two inside the 20-yard line in the home win.

Seattle Seahawks

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton: Collected his second interception in his past three games, and finished with seven tackles (four solo) and one pass defended in the Seahawks’ 27-23 victory over the Rams.

Bryan Mone, DL, Highland: Had one tackle and one pass defended in the road win.

Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State: Reverted to the practice squad Oct. 10 after being elevated to the active roster in Week 5.

Tennessee Titans

None.

Washington Commanders

Tyler Larsen, C, Utah State/Jordan: Started in the Commanders’ 20-20 overtime tie with the Giants.

Dax Milne, WR, BYU/Bingham: Inactive for the road tie.

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).