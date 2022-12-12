NFL Week 14: Former Utes safety Marcus Williams returns for Ravens’ pick party in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Baltimore Ravens celebrated Marcus Williams’ return to the lineup Sunday with a pick party in Pittsburgh.

After missing seven games with a wrist injury, the former University of Utah safety was back on the field and doing what he does best — forcing turnovers.

Williams collected his fourth interception of the season in the third quarter of the Ravens’ 16-14 victory over the Steelers. It was the third pick of the game thrown by Pittsburgh quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who also was intercepted by Ravens linebackers Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith.

“Those were great interceptions by [Queen] and Roquan. And then Marcus, coming back to make that play shows what he’s capable of,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after the game. “Those are game-changing plays for sure.”

Williams signed with Baltimore as a free agent after five seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He was injured Oct. 9 in the Ravens’ 19-17 victory over the Bengals in Week 5.

Williams was off to a strong start with the Ravens before getting injured, grabbing three interceptions in the first two games of the season.

In addition to his interception Sunday, Williams finished with three tackles (two solo) and a pass defended against the Steelers.

In other recent NFL news involving players with Utah ties:

The Eagles released former Utah cornerback Javelin Guidry from the practice squad Tuesday.

All former Utah college or high school football players listed below are on active NFL rosters unless otherwise noted. Players are listed by name, position and former college and/or high school, along with a recap of their performance in Week 14.

Arizona Cardinals

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah /Herriman: Expected to play when the Cardinals host the Patriots on Monday night.

/Herriman: Expected to play when the Cardinals host the Patriots on Monday night. Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State/Fremont: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 8 after injuring his hamstring against the Panthers in Week 4. He is eligible to return when healthy.

Ty’Son Williams, RB, BYU: Signed to the practice squad Oct. 12.

Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: The Falcons had a bye in Week 14.

Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Started for the first time this season, completed 8 of 12 passes for 88 yards and gained 31 yards on nine carries before leaving in the third quarter with a possible concussion in the Ravens’ 16-14 victory over the Steelers. His status for Week 15 is uncertain.

Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Read about his return from injury in the story above.

Buffalo Bills

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Finished with eight tackles (seven solo) and one pass defended in the Bills’ 20-12 victory over the Jets.

Carolina Panthers

Brady Christensen, OL, BYU/Bountiful: Started at left guard in the Panthers’ 30-24 victory over the Seahawks.

Derek Wright, WR, Utah State/Snow/Manti: Reverted to the practice squad Oct. 10 after being elevated to the active roster in Week 5.

Chicago Bears

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: The Bears had a bye in Week 14, but it was still a big week for the former Ute. Johnson was announced Tuesday as the Bears’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his work with Kevvy’s Vision Project, dedicated to improving opportunities for overlooked communities in his hometown of Fresno, California. The nonprofit is named after Johnson’s childhood friend Kev’Vion Schrubb, who lost his life to gun violence in 2021.

Braxton Jones, OL, Southern Utah/Murray: Chicago hosts Philadelphia in Week 15.

Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State/Weber: The Bears entered the bye week 3-10.

Cincinnati Bengals

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Finished with one tackle in the Bengals’ 23-10 victory over the Browns.

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham: Active for the home win.

Cleveland Browns

Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU: Placed on injured reserve Wednesday after tearing his ACL in the Browns’ 27-14 victory over the Texans in Week 13. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Takitaki will miss the rest of the season. Now in his fourth NFL season, Takitaki was enjoying his best year as a pro, leading the Browns with a career-high 71 tackles with one sack and a forced fumble in 12 games.

Dallas Cowboys

Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 after injuring his shoulder in practice. He is eligible to return when healthy.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham: Finished with a season-high 87 receiving yards on six catches — including a 22-yard grab — in the Cowboys’ 27-23 victory over the Texans.

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Darrin Paulo, OL, Utah: Re-signed to the practice squad Sept. 14.

Penei Sewell, OL, Desert Hills: Had the first catch of his career on a crucial third-down play in the game’s final minutes. The Lions gained 9 yards and picked up a first down on the play, helping to set up a game-clinching field goal in the 34-23 victory over the Vikings.

Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Finished with 37 yards on 16 carries in the home win.

Green Bay Packers

Tipa Galeai, LB, Utah State: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 after injuring his hamstring against the Giants in Week 5. He is eligible to return when healthy.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State: The Packers had a bye in Week 14.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Green Bay (5-8) hosts the L.A. Rams (4-9) in Week 15.

Houston Texans

None.

Indianapolis Colts

Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton: The Colts had a bye in Week 14.

Zack Moss, RB, Utah: Indianapolis (4-8-1) travels to Minnesota (10-2) in Week 15.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Finished with eight tackles (four solo) in the Jaguars’ 36-22 victory over the Titans.

Kansas City Chiefs

Zayne Anderson, CB, BYU/Stansbury: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Las Vegas Raiders

Jackson Barton, OL, Utah/Brighton: Played in the Raiders’ 17-16 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.

Andre James, C, Herriman: Started in the road loss.

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Los Angeles Chargers

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Finished with two solo tackles and two passes defended in the Chargers’ 23-17 victory over the Dolphins.

Alohi Gilman, S, Orem: Had three tackles (two solo) and one pass defended in the home win.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Finished with two solo tackles, one sack, two tackles for a loss and one QB hit as the Chargers improved to 7-6.

Los Angeles Rams

Matt Gay, K, Utah/Orem: Connected on a 55-yard field goal, missed a 61-yard attempt, and went 2-for-2 on PATs — including the game-winner with 10 seconds remaining — as the Rams rallied to defeat the Raiders 17-16 Thursday night.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Finished with a season-high 14 tackles, pushing him over the 100-tackle mark for the 11th time in his NFL career. He also moved into 10th place in NFL history for regular-season tackles in a career (1,494).

Jonah Williams, DT, Weber State: Made one solo tackle in the home win.

Miami Dolphins

James Empey, OL, BYU/American Fork: Reverted to the practice squad after being elevated to the active roster in Week 13.

Porter Gustin, LB, Salem Hills: Placed on practice squad injured reserve Oct. 13 with an undisclosed injury.

Eric Rowe, S, Utah: Got his first sack of the season and finished with eight tackles (seven solo), two tackles for a loss and a QB hit in the Dolphins’ 23-17 loss to the Chargers.

Minnesota Vikings

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger: Finished with two tackles in the Vikings’ 34-23 loss to the Lions.

New England Patriots

Hunter Thedford, TE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Nov. 17.

New Orleans Saints

Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: The Saints had a bye in Week 14.

Chase Hansen, LB, Utah/Lone Peak: Placed on injured reserve with a knee injury Nov. 7. He is eligible to return when healthy.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, BYU: New Orleans hosts Atlanta in Week 15.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State: The Saints entered the bye week 4-9.

Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Off for the Week 14 bye.

Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah/Desert Hills: The Saints had a bye.

New York Giants

Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Signed to the Giants’ practice squad Nov. 10 after being waived by the Rams on Nov. 8.

New York Jets

Bradlee Anae, DL, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Kai Nacua, S, BYU: Signed to the practice squad Nov. 30.

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon: Inactive for the Jets’ 20-12 loss to the Bills.

Philadelphia Eagles

Marquise Blair, S, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Nov. 16.

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah/Timpview: Returned four punts a total of 29 yards (7.3 yards per return), including a 16-yard return, in the Eagles’ 48-22 victory over the Giants. He also served as Philadelphia’s holder on special teams after punter Arryn Siposs, the Eagles’ regular holder, was injured in the second quarter. Covey held on two field goals and three PATs; all were successful.

Christian Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Sua Opeta, OL, Weber State/Stansbury: Inactive for the road win.

Noah Togiai, TE, Hunter: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Active for the Steelers’ 16-14 loss to the Ravens.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East: Finished with three carries for 11 yards and two receptions for 16 yards in the home loss.

San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Finished with eight tackles (four solo) in the 49ers’ 35-7 victory over the Buccaneers.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Punted three times for 134 total yards (44.7 yards per punt, with a long of 62 yards), landing one inside the 20-yard line in the home win.

Seattle Seahawks

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton: Finished with a career-high 15 tackles (seven solo) and a pass defended in the Seahawks’ 30-24 loss to the Panthers.

Bryan Mone, DL, Highland: Had five tackles (four solo) and one tackle for a loss in the home loss.

Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State: Made his NFL debut after being elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the Buccaneers’ 35-7 loss to the 49ers. He returned five kicks a total of 123 yards (24.6 yards per return), including a 54-yard return; and two punts for 21 yards (10.5 yards per return).

Tennessee Titans

None.

Washington Commanders

Tyler Larsen, C, Utah State/Jordan: The Commanders had a bye in Week 14.

Dax Milne, WR, BYU/Bingham: Washington (7-5-1) hosts the New York Giants (7-5-1) in Week 15.

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).