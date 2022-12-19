NFL Week 15: Former Weber State, BYU stars team up for TD as Saints march to victory

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Cougars and Wildcats were celebrating together Sunday as a pair of former Utah college football stars teamed up for a touchdown in the Big Easy.

Former Weber State receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed had the best receiving day of his NFL career, finishing with a career-high 95 yards — including a 68-yard touchdown — in the New Orleans Saints’ 21-18 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

The 68-yard score was the longest catch of the rookie receiver’s career and his second TD of the season, but his first from former Brigham Young University quarterback Taysom Hill.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Shaheed said he knew the ball would be heading his way based on the way the defense lined up.

"I knew that he was going to throw it. I just had to win on my route and it happened," he said. "Taysom threw a great ball and I was able to finish it."

Saints coach Dennis Allen praised Shaheed’s route running on Sunday’s touchdown and called his speed “impressive.”

“Taysom did a good job of putting the ball in a great spot, just over the top of the safety,” Allen said. “We got the look we were looking for, and our guys executed. That’s really what good football is all about.”

Hill, a star QB at BYU from 2012 to 2016, completed both of his passing attempts for 80 yards, including the TD to Shaheed, and rushed for 30 yards on seven carries as the Saints snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 5-9.

Shaheed, an electrifying receiver and kick returner at Weber State from 2017 to 2021, went undrafted and started the season on the Saints’ practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster in Week 6 and scored a touchdown the first time he touched the ball. Shaheed has 15 receptions for 334 yards (22.3 yards per catch) so far this season, with roughly half of that (seven catches for 170 yards) coming in the past two games. New Orleans QB Andy Dalton said Shaheed has gotten more comfortable in the offense, leading to his increasing role.

“When he’s gotten his opportunities, he’s certainly made the most of them,” Dalton said, noting the rookie receiver’s potential as a big-play threat.

“He runs really fast. I think that’s one thing we knew from the beginning when he first got here. Watching him run around in practice, you could see his speed was special. We’ve had opportunities to take some deep shots with him, and he’s come down with a lot of them,” he said.

Shaheed said he approaches each play as a competition between him and “the guy across from me.”

“I just try to do my job, run my routes and win,” he said. “And anytime the opportunity comes, I try to make a play.” In other recent NFL news involving players with Utah ties:

The Eagles released former University of Utah safety Marquise Blair from the practice squad Tuesday.

The Patriots released former Utah offensive lineman Hunter Thedford from the practice squad Friday.

All former Utah college or high school football players listed below are on active NFL rosters unless otherwise noted. Players are listed by name, position and former college and/or high school, along with a recap of their performance in Week 15.

Arizona Cardinals

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah /Herriman: Finished with one solo tackle and a tackle for a loss in the Cardinals’ 24-15 loss to the Broncos.

/Herriman: Finished with one solo tackle and a tackle for a loss in the Cardinals’ 24-15 loss to the Broncos. Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State/Fremont: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 8 after injuring his hamstring against the Panthers in Week 4. He is eligible to return when healthy.

Ty’Son Williams, RB, BYU: Signed to the practice squad Oct. 12.

Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: Rushed for a career-high 139 yards on 17 carries — including a 43-yard run — and scored his second touchdown of his rookie season in the Falcons’ 21-18 loss to the Saints. He also had one reception for -3 yards.

Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Dec. 8.

Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Completed 17 of 30 passes for 138 yards and added 15 rushing yards on six carries in the Ravens’ 13-3 loss to the Browns on Saturday. He also had an interception in the road loss.

Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Finished with six tackles (four solo) as the Ravens fell to 9-5.

Buffalo Bills

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Finished with four solo tackles, one tackle for a loss and a pass defended in the Bills’ 32-29 victory over the Dolphins on Saturday night.

Carolina Panthers

Brady Christensen, OL, BYU/Bountiful: Started at left guard in the Panthers’ 24-16 loss to the Steelers.

Derek Wright, WR, Utah State/Snow/Manti: Reverted to the practice squad Oct. 10 after being elevated to the active roster in Week 5.

Chicago Bears

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Finished with six solo tackles and three passes defended in the Bears’ 25-20 loss to the Eagles.

Braxton Jones, OL, Southern Utah/Murray: Active for the home loss.

Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State/Weber: Snapped the ball on six punts and three PATs (two successful) as the Bears fell to 3-11.

Cincinnati Bengals

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Inactive for the Bengals’ 34-23 victory over the Buccaneers.

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham: Finished with one QB hit in the road win.

Cleveland Browns

Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU: Placed on injured reserve Dec. 7 after tearing his ACL in the Browns’ victory over the Texans in Week 13. He will miss the remainder of the season.

Dallas Cowboys

Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 after injuring his shoulder in practice. He is eligible to return when healthy.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham: Finished with two catches for 15 yards in the Cowboys’ 40-34 overtime loss to the Jaguars.

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Darrin Paulo, OL, Utah: Re-signed to the practice squad Sept. 14.

Penei Sewell, OL, Desert Hills: Started at right tackle in the Lions’ 20-17 victory over the Jets.

Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Finished with 13 carries for 33 yards in the road win.

Green Bay Packers

Tipa Galeai, LB, Utah State: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 after injuring his hamstring against the Giants in Week 5. He is eligible to return when healthy.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State: Expected to play when the Packers host the Rams on Monday night.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Expected to be active in Week 15.

Houston Texans

None.

Indianapolis Colts

Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton: Made his first interception of the season and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown in the Colts’ wild 39-36 overtime loss to the Vikings on Saturday. His pick six helped Indianapolis build a 33-0 at halftime in what would become the largest blown lead in NFL history, topping the 32-point lead squandered by the Houston Oilers in a 1992 postseason loss to the Bills.

Zack Moss, RB, Utah: Tied his career-high of 81 rushing yards on 24 carries in the road loss.



Jacksonville Jaguars

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Finished with nine tackles (seven solo) in the Jaguars’ 40-34 OT victory over the Cowboys.

Kansas City Chiefs

Zayne Anderson, CB, BYU/Stansbury: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Las Vegas Raiders

Jackson Barton, OL, Utah/Brighton: Inactive for the the Raiders’ 30-24 victory over the Patriots.

Andre James, C, Herriman: Started in the home win.

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Los Angeles Chargers

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Finished with three solo tackles and passes defended in the Chargers’ 17-14 victory over the Titans.

Alohi Gilman, S, Orem: Made eight tackles (four solo) in the home win.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Finished with five tackles (three solo), one sack, one tackle for a loss and a QB hit as the Chargers improved to 8-6.

Los Angeles Rams

Matt Gay, K, Utah/Orem: Expected to handle kickoffs, field goals and PATs when the Rams take on the Packers on Monday night.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Expected to start in Green Bay.

Jonah Williams, DT, Weber State: Expected to be active Monday night.

Miami Dolphins

James Empey, OL, BYU/American Fork: Reverted to the practice squad after being elevated to the active roster in Week 13.

Porter Gustin, LB, Salem Hills: Placed on practice squad injured reserve Oct. 13 with an undisclosed injury.

Eric Rowe, S, Utah: Inactive for the Dolphins’ 32-29 loss to the Bills on Saturday night.

Minnesota Vikings

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger: Finished with six tackles (three solo) in the Vikings’ 39-36 OT victory over the Colts on Saturday.

New England Patriots

None.

New Orleans Saints

Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: Finished with four tackles (two solo), one sack, one tackle for a loss and a QB hit in the Saints’ 21-18 victory over the Falcons.

Chase Hansen, LB, Utah/Lone Peak: Placed on injured reserve with a knee injury Nov. 7. He is eligible to return when healthy.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, BYU: Read about his efficient afternoon in the story above.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State: Read about his career-high receiving day in the story above.

Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Had one solo tackle as the Saints improved to 5-9.

Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah/Desert Hills: Active for the home win.

New York Giants

Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Signed to the Giants’ practice squad Nov. 10 after being waived by the Rams on Nov. 8.

New York Jets

Bradlee Anae, DL, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Kai Nacua, S, BYU: Signed to the practice squad Nov. 30.

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon: Playing for the first time since Week 11, the second-year pro completed 18 of 35 passes for 317 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the Jets’ 20-17 loss to the Lions. He also had three carries for 7 yards and was sacked four times for -30 yards in the home loss.

Philadelphia Eagles

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah/Timpview: Returned one punt 7 yards in the Eagles’ 25-20 victory over the Bears.

Christian Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Sua Opeta, OL, Weber State/Stansbury: Inactive for the road win.

Noah Togiai, TE, Hunter: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Active for the Steelers’ 24-16 victory over the Panthers.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East: Scored his first NFL touchdown on a 2-yard run in the second quarter of the road win. He finished with 38 rushing yards on 11 carries and 11 receiving yards on one catch.

San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Finished with eight tackles (six solo) in the 49ers’ 21-13 victory over the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Punted six times for 253 total yards (42.2 yards per punt, with a long of 46 yards), landing three inside the 20-yard line.

Seattle Seahawks

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton: Finished with a team-high 10 tackles (six solo) in the Seahawks’ 21-13 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night.

Bryan Mone, DL, Highland: Active for the home loss.

Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State: Finished his second NFL game with 78 total yards — 48 yards on three kick returns, 14 yards on two punt returns, 11 yards on one reception and 9 yards on one rushing attempt — in the Buccaneers’ 34-23 loss to the Bengals.

Tennessee Titans

None.

Washington Commanders

Tyler Larsen, C, Utah State/Jordan: Started as the Commanders hosted the Giants on Sunday night.

Dax Milne, WR, BYU/Bingham: Active vs. the Giants.

