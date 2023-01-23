Nickelback tour includes July 6 Utah stop at USANA

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Rock band Nickelback has announced the upcoming 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour, with a July 6 stop scheduled at the USANA Center, in West Valley City.
The 38-city tour starts June 12 in Canada’s Quebec City and ends Aug. 30 in Belmont, New York.
The four-person Canadian band, comprised of Chad Kroeger, Mike Kroeger, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair, is known for hits including “Photograph,” “If Today Was Your Last Day,” “Feeling Way Too Damn Good” and “Rockstar.”
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, through Live Nation.
Appearing on the Nickelback tour will be singer Brantley Gilbert.
The full tour dates appear below:
June 12 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre
June 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
June 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
June 17 – Bloomington, IL – Tailgate N’ Tall Boys ^
June 20 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
June 22 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
June 24 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
June 25 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Jun 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
June 30 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
July 01 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
July 06 (a Thursday) – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
July 08 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
July 09 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
July 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
July 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
July 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
July 20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
July 22 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavillion
July 23 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion
July 29 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 30 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Aug. 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 03 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 05 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 07 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Aug. 11 – Oro-Medonte, ON – Boots and Hearts Festival
Aug. 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater
Aug. 16 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 18 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Aug. 24 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
Aug. 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 30 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena