Nickelback tour includes July 6 Utah stop at USANA

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Rock band Nickelback has announced the upcoming 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour, with a July 6 stop scheduled at the USANA Center, in West Valley City.

The 38-city tour starts June 12 in Canada’s Quebec City and ends Aug. 30 in Belmont, New York.

The four-person Canadian band, comprised of Chad Kroeger, Mike Kroeger, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair, is known for hits including “Photograph,” “If Today Was Your Last Day,” “Feeling Way Too Damn Good” and “Rockstar.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, through Live Nation.

Appearing on the Nickelback tour will be singer Brantley Gilbert.

The full tour dates appear below:

June 12 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

June 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

June 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

June 17 – Bloomington, IL – Tailgate N’ Tall Boys ^

June 20 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

June 22 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

June 24 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

June 25 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Jun 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

June 30 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

July 01 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 06 (a Thursday) – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 08 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

July 09 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

July 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

July 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

July 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

July 20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

July 22 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavillion

July 23 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion

July 29 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 30 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Aug. 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 03 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 05 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 07 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Aug. 11 – Oro-Medonte, ON – Boots and Hearts Festival

Aug. 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater

Aug. 16 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 18 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Aug. 24 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 30 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena