Nike to close all stores in Utah, U.S. for 2 weeks

March 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Nike is closing all of its stores in the U.S., including Utah, along with other parts of the world, to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the company announced Sunday morning.

Its locations across the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand will close from Monday through March 27, CNBC is reporting.

Stores closing in Utah include the Nike Factory Stores in West Jordan, Lehi, Farmington and Park City.

Workers will still be paid in full during this time off, a spokeswoman confirmed to CNBC.

Nike’s full statement on the closures reads:

“The well-being of our teammates and consumers is our top priority so we have decided to close our stores in multiple countries around the world including in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). These closures will go into effect from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. Customers can continue to shop on Nike.com and on our Nike apps.

“We are taking additional steps in other Nike-managed facilities, including the option to work from home, staggered work schedules, social distancing and additional safety and cleaning steps to help protect and support our teammates.

“Our Nike-owned stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in many other countries are currently open and will continue their normal operations.”

Other retailers, including Patagonia, Apple, Warby Parker, Urban Outfitters, Glossier and Allbirds, are shutting their stores in the U.S. Walmart and Lululemon are among the retailers that are limiting store hours.

Nike had 384 retail stores in the U.S., including Converse and its outlet locations, at the end of 2019, according to SEC filings. Internationally, it had more than 750 locations.