Nine people displaced by Eagle Mountain fire

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Dec. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews were dispatched to a garage fire in Eagle Mountain Sunday afternoon, and found the blaze had spread into the house.

The call went out at 2:38 p.m., according to a statement from Unified Fire. Crews responded to the 1800 east block of Cedar Trails Way.

“All occupants were evacuated safely,” the statement says. “Fire crews initiated a quick and aggressive interior attack and were able to save the home from a total loss.”

Seven adults and two children were displaced by the fire, the Unified Fire statement adds.

No damage estimate has been released.