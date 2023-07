MOAB, Utah, July 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews extinguished a shed fire that spread to several other non-residential structures Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to a shed fire on on Starbuck Lane at 3:22 p.m. and arrived to find multiple non-residential structures involved, the Moab Valley Fire Department stated on social media.

“Due to a quick, tactically aggressive response, multiple residential structures were unaffected,” the post states.

No injuries were reported.