No injuries reported after truck loses brakes, catches fire in Parleys Canyon

PARLEYS CANYON, Dec. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — No injuries were reported after a truck lost its brakes and caught fire in Parleys Canyon on Thursday afternoon.

The incident began at approximately 5 p.m. when the truck started to smoke on its way down the canyon, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Chris Bishop told Gephardt Daily.

The driver managed to avoid other vehicles, but the truck was losing its load on the freeway, Bishop said.

The truck then began to catch fire, and troopers were attempting to catch up to it to get the driver to stop, he added.

He managed to bring the truck to a stop in the area of milepost 132 just below the reservoir.

The driver was not injured, Bishop said.

It’s not clear what the truck was carrying, he added.