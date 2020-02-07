No one injured after vehicle turns into path of TRAX train in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — No one was injured after a vehicle turned into the path of a TRAX train in the University of Utah area Thursday afternoon.

Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky told Gephardt Daily the incident occurred just after 4:25 p.m. in the area of 1500 E. South Campus Drive when the vehicle turned into the path of a southbound Red Line train.

The vehicle hit the train, but no one in the car or on the train was injured, Arky said.

It’s unknown how many people were in the vehicle or on the train at the time of the crash.

There were delays while crews worked to remove the vehicle from the rails, and a bus bridge was put in place.

A tweet from UTA at 5:40 p.m. said: “All Red Line trains are now running on regular service, with possible residual delays expected.”