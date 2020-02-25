No one injured in West Point officer-involved shooting

WEST POINT, Utah, Feb. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — No one was injured in an officer-involved shooting in West Point Tuesday morning.

A tweet from Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 11:30 a.m. said the officer-involved shooting had taken place, and that more details will be released imminently.

“It is important to note no one was injured,” the tweet said.

The city of West Point is west of Clearfield and north of Syracuse.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.