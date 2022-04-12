3 agencies respond to grass fire at Taylorsville golf course

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, April 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from three agencies battled a grass fire Monday evening at Meadow Brook Golf Course.

Crews responded about 5:30 p.m. to multiple reports of heavy smoke and a possible structure fire near 4100 South and 1300 West, Unified Fire spokesman Aaron Lance told Gephardt Daily. They arrived to find a grass fire burning, though no structures were burned or threatened, Lance said.

UFA crews were assisted by the South Salt Lake and Murray fire departments. Despite strong winds pushing the fire to the west, firefighters were able to contain the blaze “to an island of sorts,” Lance said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.