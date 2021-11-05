Nomi Health opens 4 community clinics to help get Utah kids vaccinated

OREM, Utah, Nov. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Nomi Health has opened four community clinics to assist with the vaccination of kids ages 5 through 11 years old in Utah.

“Starting today, eligible residents between the ages of 5 and 11 years old can be brought to one of four community clinics operated by Nomi Health for their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine,” said a news release.

All four locations are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m.

The locations are Centennial Park at 5415 W. 3100 South in West Valley City, Walmart at 585 N. State St. in Lindon, Ellison Park at 700 N. 2200 West in Layton and Ogden Regional Medical Center at 5475 S. 500 East in Ogden.

“The CDC has released their recommendation that children between the ages of 5 and 11 years can begin receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine,” said Dr. June Steely, Nomi Health Medical Director. “Nomi Health staff have been trained to accommodate pediatric patients, as we extend our track record of keeping Utahans safe and keeping schools, workplaces and communities open.”

All locations are taking walk ups on a first come, first served basis. Currently wait times average one to three minutes. Pre-registration is not necessary but is suggested to ensure a quick experience. Registration is available in both English and Spanish here.

For any questions, the vaccine program helpline is 801-783-1665, where support is accessible in both English and Spanish.

For a complete list of Nomi Health vaccination locations, click here.