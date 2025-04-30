North Davis Fire crew rescues ducklings

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, April 30, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — It’s officially ducking rescue season as mother ducks innocently walk their broods over storm drain grates.

C-Shift had a rewarding call recently, the North Davis Fire District shared online Monday.

“Spring is upon us and we start getting more calls for little critters needing a helping hand, and we’re always happy to assist.

“A big shout out to the observant citizens who recognized these four little ducklings needed some help.

“The last one was a bit of a character and required some extra coaxing, but in the end, a very relieved mother duck was reunited with her four babies. Makes our day!”