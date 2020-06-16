North Davis Fire District warns of nationwide T-Mobile outage

UTAH, June 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — North Davis Fire District is warning of a nationwide T-Mobile outage Monday, which may be affecting other carriers also.

“T-Mobile and other phone carriers are currently experiencing an outage of service from SLC to Ogden and areas in Provo, Orem and Logan,” said a Facebook post. “Text to 9-1-1 seems to still be working. If you have an emergency and need to reach us from a T-Mobile cell phone, please either TEXT 9-1-1 or contact dispatch at 801-525-2806 as non-emergency calls seem to be working, although taking a little longer to connect. Please do not contact dispatch for questions about your T-Mobile service.”

The fire district also included a link to the map of outages.

