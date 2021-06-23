North Ogden announces ban on all fireworks

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, June 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — North Ogden has become the latest city to ban fireworks due to the current conditions.

“Due to the statewide drought this year, our council voted to ban all fireworks,” said a Facebook post. “The one exception will be the Cherry Days fireworks which will be closely monitored by the fire department.”

The ban will be lifted Dec. 1, the post said.

“If we all take personal responsibility and follow this ban we will help protect our beautiful lands,” the post said.

Other cities that have banned fireworks include Salt Lake City, Park City and Eagle Mountain.