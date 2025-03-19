North Ogden Police Chief reinstated after ‘poor decision’

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, March 19, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — North Ogden Police Chief Brian Eynon has been reinstated after an investigative review of an incident in which he “demonstrated poor decision making in volunteering to become intoxicated during a DUI training exercise,” says a news release issued by the city manager.

“While the incident underscored the need for improved oversight in training procedures, it was found that Chief Eynon has taken full responsibility for his actions, and is committed to implementing necessary reforms,” says the release from City Manager Jon Call.

Eynon had been placed on administrative leave on Feb. 12, the statement says. An independent review was conducted by independent law enforcement experts with the Utah Department of Public Safety, the release says.

The review found that, “Police administration did not provide the proper level of oversight required to host this level of training.

“The review also concluded there were no crimes committed, no municipal funds were spent on alcohol, and no additional policy violations occurred.”

A “wet lab” DUI training is a controlled law enforcement training session in which “volunteers consume alcohol under supervision to achieve specific blood alcohol concentration (BAC) levels,” the release says.

“Officers then conduct standardized field sobriety tests on the volunteers to practice identifying signs of impairment. This hands-on experience helps officers refine their ability to assess intoxication levels accurately, and improve DUI enforcement. The training should be closely monitored to ensure safety and compliance with legal and ethical standards.”

The release says, after the review, “We have determined that while Chief Eynon exhibited a lapse in judgment by volunteering to get intoxicated, his intent was good, and this incident does not define his overall commitment and services to our community.

“As part of the reinstatement and in addition to discipline, Chief Eynon will implement revised policies for training exercises in the future. The City of North Ogden is also conducting training for all departments to strengthen oversight and reinforce professional decision-making at all levels.”