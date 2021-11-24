North Ogden Police warn of new phone scam

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — North Ogden Police are warning of a new phone scam making the rounds.

A news release on Facebook says: “The North Ogden Police Department received information from a citizen in Salt Lake County that a scammer is calling people impersonating a North Ogden PD sergeant. The scammer tells the citizen that they have been identified as being a victim of a fraud.”

The scammer then instructs the citizen to go to their financial institution and remove their money.

“This is a scam,” the news release says. “If you receive a call from someone claiming to be an officer and telling you to do something suspicious or that does not seem right, write down what information you can and call that police department directly to verify the legitimacy.”