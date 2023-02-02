North Ogden police: Woman found deceased in vehicle

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — North Ogden police responded to a request for a welfare check on Jan. 25, Wednesday of last week, and found a woman dead in her vehicle.

The scene was in the 2500 North block of 400 East, the NOPD news release says.

“The officer discovered the 56-year-old female was deceased,” it says.

“Officers summoned the Medical Examiner’s Office and Weber County C.S.I., as an unattended death investigation was initiated.

“There were no initial signs of foul play, but a cause of death will be determined by an autopsy. At this time, there is no known threat to the public.”

