North Ogden trucker escapes injury after semi catches fire in Idaho

JEROME, Idaho, June 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 57-year-old man from North Ogden was able to escape without injury after his semi truck and trailer caught fire near Jerome, Idaho.

A statement from the Idaho State Police says the man, whose name was not released, was near Interstate 84, milepost 167, near Jerome, when his rig caught fire at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

“A 57-year-old man from North Ogden, Utah, was driving a 2019 Peterbuilt semi truck towing a 2021 Dutchman toy hauler trailer, westbound on I-84 at milepost 167, near Jerome. The truck and trailer caught on fire. The driver was able to stop and get out of the vehicle to safety.”

Jerome is about 15 miles north-northwest of Twin Falls.

The ISP statement, issued at 4 p.m., said the right traffic lane was blocked, “and there is congestion in the area. Crews will be in the area cleaning the scene for an extended amount of time.”

Gephardt Daily will share any updates from the ISP.