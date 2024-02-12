North Park Police: Man jailed after allegedly slashing acquaintance with mailbox flag

NORTH LOGAN, Utah, Feb. 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 35-year-old man was booked into jail Sunday morning after he allegedly assaulted a man who had given a female co-worker a ride home to her North Logan residence.

Ross Barton Nelson was booked into the Cache County jail for investigation of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony. He was taken into custody at 12:55 a.m. Sunday.

North Park Police officers were dispatched after a victim reported being stabbed and having “blood all over,” Nelson’s probable cause statement says.

“The victim refused to meet officers in front of the residence because he was ‘afraid he was going to get shot,'” Nelson’s arrest documents say. “Officers made contact with the victim and found he had blood all over his clothes, and he had a laceration on his chest and on his wrist.”

The bleeding man said he had dropped a female co-worker off at her house, “and Ross flipped him off.” The victim said he became concerned for his co-worker’s safety, so he turned around the vehicle “to make sure she made it into the house.”

The victim said “he got out of his vehicle to apologize to Ross over an issue from a couple months earlier,” and Ross Nelson “lunged” at him “with an object.”

“The victim reported he defended him(self), but did get ‘slashed with the device.'”

Nelson had fled the scene, his arrest documents say, but he was later located and detained. He was taken to the police department for questioning, his affidavit says, and he agreed to speak.

“Ross admitted post Miranda that he had been in an altercation with the victim. He admitted to breaking a red metal flag off of a mailbox because he believed the incident was going to escalate and he needed to protect himself. He admitted to using the red metal flag to slash the victim’s chest.”

Nelson told North Park officers the victim had called him by a derogatory term two months earlier, “and he couldn’t let it go,” his affidavit says.

Nelson said he approached the victim “to rectify the situation.”

