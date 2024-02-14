North Salt Lake man arrested for alleged arson, animal cruelty in deaths of 9 puppies

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Feb. 13, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 42-year-old North Salt Lake man has been arrested for investigation of aggravated arson and nine counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, intentional or knowingly, after police say he set fire to a duplex rental property, and it killed nine puppies.

North Salt Lake police were dispatched to a structure fire at 144 N. Orchard Ave. on Tuesday morning. Resident Jason Mathew Cobb was found unconscious on the floor inside.

“Jason gained consciousness once in the fresh air outside the residence,” his arrest documents say. “Officer Schaffer made contact with Jason who was described as agitated and stated, ‘I’m going f****** nuts.’ Officer Schaffer stated Jason told him he started the fire in an attempt to end his own life. Officer Schaffer observed that while talking with Jason he appeared to be under the influence of an illegal substance.

“Officer Schaffer observed fire personnel pull nine puppies from the home and after resuscitation efforts were determined deceased.”

Cobb was transported to an area hospital. Post Miranda, “Jason told officers that he poked a hole in an acetone can with a screwdriver, threw it by his bed and set it on fire. Jason told officers that he sprayed an adhesive and used a torch to set the acetone on fire.

“Jason told officers he could hear the puppies making noise in the home and knew they were in the home.”

Cobb told investigators “he was hearing voices and was on crystal meth which he smoked earlier that day.”

Photo South Davis Metro Fire Service Area

After obtaining a search warrant, officers went into the residence and found a burnt can with a hole in it, the statement says. They also found a can with adhesive spray, a lighter and a torch.

“Fire Arson Investigators advised there were obvious signs of accelerant spillage on the remains of the carpet of Jason’s bedroom.” The items were booked into evidence.

“Jason was treated at University of Utah hospital and later released where he was placed in custody by University of Utah Police and transferred to NSLPD officers for transport and jail booking on the charges,” the NSLPD statement says.

“Jason has no regard for his own life and has risked the safety and lives of the residents in the neighboring adjoined duplex.”

Cobb was ordered held without bail.

People who are experiencing thoughts of self-harm are urged to call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.