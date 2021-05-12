North Salt Lake man dies in Nevada crash

TONOPAH, Nevada, May 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A North Salt Lake man was killed May 3 when his pickup truck hit a tractor-trailer while he was traveling in the wrong lane in Nevada.

A news release from Nevada Highway Patrol said troopers came upon the crash on U.S. Highway 6 about 24 miles north of Tonopah at approximately 8:20 p.m.

Preliminary investigation determined that Christopher Delgado-Rosas, 22, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet S10 pickup east in the westbound travel lane while a tractor-trailer was traveling west in the westbound lane, the news release said. The semi driver attempted to steer to the right to avoid a collision but was unable to avoid the pickup, the news release said.

Delgado-Rosas was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Both directions of U.S. 6 were closed during the investigation.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. Anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any information regarding the crash, is asked to contact the NHP Elko office at 775-753-1111.