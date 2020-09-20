North Salt Lake man in custody after police say he crashed stolen vehicle, tried to steal another one

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A North Salt Lake man is facing multiple felony charges after an incident in which police say he was driving a stolen vehicle, fled from officers, and when the stolen vehicle he was driving became disabled, carjacked another one.

Billy Takai, 30, was seen driving in a stolen vehicle Thursday evening, according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake County by a Salt Lake City Police officer.

At one point during the incident, Takai was driving slowly in circles, in full view of the police, and an officer was heard on the scanner saying it looked like Takai was taunting them.

When officers in a marked police car tried to stop him, he fled, the document states.

“While fleeing, Billy collided with another vehicle causing the driver to have injury,” the probable cause statement says. “Billy then ran from his disabled vehicle and attempted to take another vehicle nearby. Billy used force to remove the driver of the vehicle in order to gain control of it.”

The car’s owner tried to pull Takai out as he drove away, and Takai tried to sideswipe a light pole to get the owner off the side of the car, the reporting officer wrote.

Officers then located Takai as he was fighting with several bystanders who were trying to hold him for the police.

Takai would not comply with officers’ orders and they had to use physical force to take him into custody, the affidavit says.

“On a search incident to arrest, a glass pipe with burnt residue was found on Billy,” the document says. “The pipe is similar to ones used to ingest controlled substances.”

Takai was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on the following charges:

Aggravated robbery — Takes/Attempts operable vehicle, a first-degree felony

Theft by receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement officer, a third-degree felony

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to remain at accident involving injury, a class A misdemeanor

Use of possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor