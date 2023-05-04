North Salt Lake PD seeks bank robbery suspect

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah, May 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for tips to help them identify a suspect who robbed a Zions Bank branch Wednesday afternoon.

“The North Salt Lake City Police Department seeks the public’s help to identify and locate the suspect in the robbery of Zions Bank this afternoon,” the department said in a post on social media, issued barely three hours after the holdup.

“At approximately 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, an armed suspect entered Zions Bank branch at 870 N. Hwy 89, North Salt Lake, displayed a handgun, and demanded money from the tellers. The suspect took the money and fled the scene southbound.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man wearing a blue jacket, khaki pants, black shoes, gloves and a face mask.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the case is asked to please contact the North Salt Lake Police Department at 801-298-6000.