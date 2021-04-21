North Summit fire crews battle garage fire in Coalville

COALVILLE, Utah, April 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — North Summit fire crews battled a garage fire in Coalville early Wednesday morning.

“This morning at 12:33 a.m., North Summit Fire District crews responded to a structure fire,” said a Facebook post from Chief Ian Nelson. The fire was in the area of 34 W. 100 South in Coalville, officials said.

“The fire was located in a detached garage. Multiple other structures were threatened but no damage was done to those structures due the quick response of the firefighters.”

It took eight minutes from the time crews were notified to when they arrive on scene.

“Very proud of these guys!” the post added.