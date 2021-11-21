North Summit Fire District chief’s contract terminated by board

NORTH SUMMIT, Utah, Nov. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Summit County Council on Saturday terminated the contract of North Summit Fire District Chief Ian Nelson.

The reason for the dramatic action was not revealed.

“At the recommendation of the North Summit Fire District Administrative Control Board, the Summit County Council terminated the contract of Fire Chief Ian Nelson today, Saturday, Nov. 20,” says a Facebook post issued at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.

“This action will be ratified at the scheduled meeting of the North Summit Fire District Administrative Control Board on Monday, November 22, 2021. The Board will make an interim appointment to the position of Fire Chief as soon as possible, followed by recruitment to permanently fill the vacancy.

“No comment will be given on this matter until after the North Summit Fire District Administrative Control Board meeting scheduled for Monday, November 22, 2021.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is available.