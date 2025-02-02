North Tooele Fire crews rescue man who fell through lake ice while trying to rescue dog

STANSBURY LAKE, Utah, Feb. 2, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — North Tooele Fire crews responded to the scene Saturday night after a man who tried to rescue a dog fell through the ice of Stansbury Lake.

The call came to dispatch at 11:31 p.m., and NTFD responded to a residence on the shore of Stansbury Lake.

“Thankfully several agencies in the area were able to respond including NTFD and Utah DNR, who both had ice rescue equipment,” the North Tooele Fire statement says.

Also responding were Mountain West Ambulance, and a Tooele County Sheriff‘s deputy, “who wisely stayed on the shore and was able to use a rope to pull the man to safety.

“Both the man, and the dog were treated at the scene and (are) expected to be OK.”