North Tooele firefighter calls crew to own smokey residence

TOOELE COUNTY, March 16, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — “Sometimes even firefighters call 911!”

North Tooele Fire shared that own good-natured post to its own social media after volunteer firefighter and spokesman Jon Smith called his peers to his own residence on Saturday.

“This afternoon, firefighter/PIO Smith came home to a house full of smoke,” the playful post says.

“Turns out it was a washing machine in the laundry room. The crew of Engine 61 was able to make sure all was safe before helping our boy get the machine out to the curb.

“Looks like Smith will be washing his clothes at the firehouse for a few days.”

Page followers shared messages saying they were glad Smith was safe, plus a few others in a playful vein:

“When the emergency contact becomes the emergency,” one reader posted.

“Nice to have good friends in high places,” wrote another.