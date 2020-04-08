Northbound I-15 closed at 11400 South after crash involving semi, passenger car

SANDY, Utah, April 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Northbound Interstate 15 is closed at 11400 South in Sandy Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving a semi and a passenger car.

The incident occurred at mile post 292 at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street told Gephardt Daily one of the vehicles caught fire after the crash, though it’s not clear which one, and the semi driver and other citizens were able to put the fire out.

The driver of the passenger car was pinned, requiring extraction, Street said. That person was transported to hospital by medical helicopter in serious to critical condition.

Street said northbound I-15 is closed in that area and troopers are directing drivers to exit at 11400 South. He said just before 3 p.m. the freeway should reopen imminently.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.