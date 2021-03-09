Northbound I-15 closed in Layton near milepost 328

LAYTON, Utah, March 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Northbound I-15 is expected to be closed in Layton until early Tuesday morning, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

UDOT is advising motorists the NB highway is closed at milepost 328 (200 N) and drivers should use US-89 as an alternate route.

Delays are expected to last 15 minutes or longer, UDOT said.

The northbound lanes are projected to reopen about 12:30 a.m.

UDOT said the closing was due to a “medical incident.”

No further information was provided.