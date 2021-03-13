Northbound I-15 closed near Beaver due to crashes, winter weather conditions

BEAVER, Utah, March 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Northbound Interstate 15 is closed at milepost 109 in the Beaver area Friday afternoon due to crashes and winter weather conditions.

“We have several multi-vehicle crashes as well as single vehicles,” said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol at 4:30 p.m. “No major injuries reported.”

Southbound I-15 was closed at milepost 115 about eight miles north of Beaver due to a crash, but has since reopened. “Expect intermittent closures as crews work to clear crashes and slide-offs,” the tweet said. “Slow down and expect delays.”

Northbound traffic is being diverted through Manderfield, a tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.