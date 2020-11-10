Northbound I-15 ramp to westbound SR-201 closed after truck rollover

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The northbound Interstate 15 ramp to westbound State Route 201 is closed Tuesday afternoon after a truck rollover.

A tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation at 2:20 p.m. said there is debris on the road. The nature of the debris was not revealed.

It’s unknown whether anyone has been hurt.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area; the ramp is expected to be closed until approximately 5 p.m.

