Northbound Interstate 15 closed in Lindon area after crash

LINDON, Utah, Oct. 5, 2020 (Gepahrdt Daily) — Northbound Interstate 15 is closed in the Lindon area after a crash Monday afternoon.

A tweet from Utah Department of Transportation at 12:50 p.m. said the freeway is closed just south of Pleasant Grove Blvd at mile post 274.

“Expect major delays through the area and use an alternate route if possible,” the tweet said.

No estimated time was given for when the freeway will reopen.

No other details of the crash were immediately available.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is provided.