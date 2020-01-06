Northbound Redwood Road at 7600 South in West Jordan reopens after crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Northbound Redwood Road has reopened between 7600 South and 7800 South Monday afternoon after a crash.

“We are on the scene of a crash at 7600 S. Redwood Road,” said a tweet from West Jordan Police Department at 12:30 p.m. “Northbound lanes are affected, please avoid the area or find another route.”

A follow-up tweet 10 minutes later said crews are cleaning up the scene.

“Update on crash, two vehicles involved,” said a third follow-up tweet. “Luckily no serious injuries.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.