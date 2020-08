BLUFFDALE, Utah, Aug. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Northbound Redwood Road is closed in Bluffdale after a fatal rollover accident Tuesday afternoon.

The road is closed at 14400 South, said a Facebook post from Bluffdale Police Department at 2 p.m.

“The road will remain closed for approximately three hours,” the post said. “Please use alternative routes.”

No other details of the crash were immediately available.

