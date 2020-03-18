Northbound Union Park ramp to westbound I-215 closes after possible structural damage

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The northbound Union Union Park ramp to westbound I-215 has closed after possible structural damage due to Wednesday morning’s 5.7 magnitude earthquake.

A tweet from UDOT Traffic said drivers need to find alternate routes as it may be three to seven days before the ramp reopens.

UDOT spokesman John Gleason said it’s not clear at this time what the issue is, but there may be cracks or issues with the joints.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.