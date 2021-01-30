Northern Utah under winter weather advisory

WASATCH FRONT, Utah, Jan. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service on Friday issued a winter weather advisory that will be in effect into Saturday morning, as snow continues to accumulate in the higher elevations all along the Wasatch Front.

The Northern Wasatch mountains are expected to get at least 6 to 12 inches of snow, causing hazardous winter driving conditions. A rain-and-snow mix will make travel difficult in the lower elevations. Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution.

Utah Department of Transportation is urging drivers to exercise caution and be prepared for significant delays in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons.

Chains or 4-wheel drive are required for all vehicles traveling through the canyons.

According to the NWS, the snow should taper off during the day on Saturday, but more is expected to hit the region as another storm system is forecast for late Tuesday into Wednesday.

For current information from UDOT on road conditions, click here.

For information from the National Weather Service, click here.