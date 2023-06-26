Northern Utahns report hearing loud boom

NORTHERN UTAH, June 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — What was the giant boom Monday afternoon, heard in multiple counties, and what was its cause?

Was it a sonic boom? A meteoric message from space? A giant explosion?

The National Weather Service‘s Salt Lake City office has sleuthed the answer:

“We have been able to confirm with the Utah Test and Training Range (associated with Hill AFB) on the west edge of the Great Salt Lake that this was a controlled detonation at around 12:45 p.m., not a meteorite.”

Although Hill Air Force Base did not take credit or blame on its social media pages, it did offer a coy Facebook post:

“Just a reminder … Large detonation operations — one or two a week — are planned at the Utah Test and Training Range through September. The detonations involving more than 10K lbs. of net explosive weight are to destroy old or obsolete Navy and Air Force rocket motors.”

The base also shared a May 11 news release on the planned detonations, which can be seen in a Gephardt Daily article here.