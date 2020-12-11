Northridge, Tooele High Schools to transition to online learning until Jan. 4

LAYTON, TOOELE, Utah, Dec. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Northridge High School in Layton and Tooele High School will be transitioning to online learning until after Christmas, it was announced Thursday.

“Northridge High School will go into soft closure beginning tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 11,” said a news release from Davis School District. “Students and teachers will begin a full remote-learning instruction model Monday, Dec. 14, through Winter Break, which begins Monday, Dec. 21. As a side note, Fridays are remote learning days in all schools in the Davis School District.”

During remote learning, students are still expected to engage with their classes and complete schoolwork as they would if they were attending class in the school building, the news release said.

“In a related note, Bluff Ridge and West Point elementary schools are also currently in soft closure because of the spread of COVID-19,” the news release said. “Both are scheduled to return to in-person learning Thursday, Dec. 17.”

Tooele High School will also be moving to digital learning online due to a large increase in positive COVID-19 cases at the school in the past 36 hours, says a letter sent to parents and guardians Thursday.

The move to online learning will begin Monday, Dec. 14 go through Friday, December 18. Winter break will begin Dec. 21 and students will return to school in-person Monday, Jan. 4.

Breakfast and lunch will continue to be provided for all students as a grab-and-go curbside pick up at Tooele High School on Monday, Dec. 14. Five days’ worth of meals will be available and pick up times will be from 10 to 11 a.m.

“We need your help and support to ensure our students and staff can remain healthy and safe,” the letter says. “Please make sure your family is adhering to the health order to avoid large group gatherings and wearing a mask in public, especially when social distancing is not possible. The safety and education of our students are our top priority and we are doing everything we can in facilitating both as we balance health department guidelines with continued student learning.”