SLCPD investigates 3 rollover crashes in 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — After three rollover crashes in less than 24 hours, the Salt Lake City Police Department urges drivers to slow down and pay attention.

The first crash occurred at 8:24 a.m. Sept. 8, 2022 when dispatch received calls about a rollover at 300 West South Temple St., according to the department’s press release on social media Friday afternoon. “Thanks to seatbelts and airbags, there were no serious injuries to the occupants.”

Based on the preliminary investigation, the driver of a Subaru ran a red light and was struck by a Honda, causing the Subaru to roll.

The second crash occurred at 3:01 p.m. Sept. 8, 2022 when dispatch received information about a rollover at 300 West and 500 South. Officers arrived and found two vehicles involved with multiple passengers.

Thankfully, again, due to safety equipment there were only minor injuries, according to the release. Based on the preliminary investigation, the driver of a Cadillac SUV made an improper left turn and was hit by a pickup truck, causing the Cadillac to roll.

The third crash occurred at 4:53 a.m. Friday when dispatch received information about a possible rollover near 1100 North Twickenham Drive. Patrol officers responded and found a BMW on its top.

The only occupant of the car was uninjured. “Based on the preliminary investigation, the driver of the BMW looked down, allowing the car to drive and strike a rock.”