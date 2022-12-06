NRG Energy agrees to purchase Provo-based Vivint Smart Home for $2.8B

HOUSTON, Texas, Dec. 6, 2022 — NRG Energy, based out of Texas, has reached an agreement to acquire Provo-based Vivint Smart Home, statements from both companies confirm.

NRG will acquire Vivint “for $12 per share or $2.8 billion in an all-cash transaction with an implied multiple of 6.3x run-rate Enterprise Value to Adjusted EBITDA,” the statements say.

The agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, they say.

“Last year at our Investor Day, we presented our strategic roadmap to becoming the leading provider of essential services for homes and businesses, informed by consumer trends and underpinned by disciplined execution,” said Mauricio Gutierrez, President and CEO of NRG, in the released statement.

“The acquisition of Vivint is a transformational step in achieving our vision. Customers want simple, connected, and customized experiences that provide peace of mind. Vivint’s smart home technology strengthens our retail platform, improves our customer experience, and increases customer lifetime value. I am excited to welcome Vivint to the NRG family.”

David Bywater, CEO of Vivint Smart Home, also released a statement.

“We are pleased to announce a transaction that delivers immediate and compelling cash value to Vivint’s stockholders while also presenting significant opportunities to drive our company’s continued success in the years to come,” he said.

“Our agreement with NRG is the culmination of our Board’s ongoing pursuit of maximizing value for Vivint stockholders and is a testament to the strength of the Vivint brand, capabilities, and proven industry leadership. We look forward to working with NRG to create exciting opportunities for Vivint as part of a larger platform. On behalf of our Board and management team, I thank the hard-working Vivint employees for the significant role they have played in this important milestone.”

The releases say that, “Upon completion of the transaction, NRG intends to maintain a significant presence in Utah.”