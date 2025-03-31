Nude man arrested for lewdness in Provo restaurant

PROVO, Utah, March 30, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo Police arrested a man on Saturday after police say he disrobed in a park and entered a nearby restaurant.

The 24-year-old was arrested at 2:45 p.m. for the alleged offenses of:

Two counts of lewdness involving a child, a class A misdemeanor

Lewdness, a class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

The initial call to dispatch apparently came from someone at the restaurant.

“The complainant reported the male was flexing muscles aggressively and following people. Another complainant reported that the male had a gun.” From the charges, it appears no gun was found.

Arriving officers located the suspect in the middle of State Street, court documents say.

He was still “completely naked when he was taken into custody and placed in a patrol car,” his arrest document says.

“As myself and assisting officers investigated the incident, we discovered more than a dozen witnesses of the (suspect’s) lewdness in the restaurant and nearby park, including two children. According to the report of an assisting officer, these two children and their father witnessed Ralph unclothe himself at the (Bi)Centennial Park, which was close to the restaurant Ralph later entered.”

Bail was set at $5,000. As of Sunday afternoon, the suspect was not listed among inmates at the Utah County Jail.