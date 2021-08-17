Numerous weather warnings, watches issued for Tuesday

UTAH, Aug. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Numerous weather warnings and watches have been issued for parts of Utah Tuesday.

A flash flood watch has been issued for portions of Utah including Salt Lake City, Provo, Ephraim, Richfield, Cedar City, St. George and Escalante, as well as Bryce, Capitol Reef and Zion National Park. Slow-moving storms will produce locally heavy rainfall, said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City.

“Notably, burn scars in central Utah and slot canyons in southern Utah are at highest risk,” the tweet said.

In addition, with appreciable amounts of atmospheric moisture, sufficient wind shear, and widespread instability in advance of the incoming trough, the National Weather Service has issued a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms across portions of Utah for Tuesday afternoon through the evening, a tweet said.

Isolated damaging wind and hail with severe thunderstorms could develop across central through northern Utah, from mid- to late- afternoon. Thunderstorms are predicted for Brigham City, Logan, Evanston and Wendover.

A red flag warning has also been issued for noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday. The warning applies to Logan, Randolph, Brigham City, Ogden, Evanston, Salt Lake City, Tooele, Park City, Heber City, Provo, Nephi, Manti and Delta.

Lighting will be especially hazardous after a very dry two-week period and thunderstorm outflows and dry microbursts could produce erratic guests in excess of 35 mph.

