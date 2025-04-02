Nurse arrested for alleged sexual abuse of dementia patient in Moab

MOAB, Utah, April 2, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A male nurse at Canyonlands Care Center has been arrested for the alleged sexual abuse of a female dementia patient at the facility.

Michael Bryan Sudbury, 58, was arrested for investigation of alleged:

Forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony

Intentional abuse or neglect of vulnerable adult, a class A misdemeanor

Lewdness, a class B misdemeanor

A woman and her husband went to the Moab City Police Department on Tuesday to report activity they had recorded in her mother’s room at the care facility. A camera they had placed recorded Sudbury touching the victim inappropriately, and fondling himself, his arrest documents say.

The victim was recorded pulling her blanket back up to her shoulders after she had been touched below the waist. The camera caught at least two instances of related behaviors, according to Sudbury’s arrest document. The victim could not be questioned due to the severity of her memory impairment.

Sudbury, who had been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, was arrested at his residence. Sudbury was arrested Monday evening at his residence, and Post Miranda, declined to speak with police without an attorney present.

Sudbury was booked into the Grand County Jail, where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon.