NWS issues dust storm warning for west Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, June 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Dust Storm Warning for part of Tooele County.

“Dust Storm Warning is in effect until 4 p.m. for a portion of I-80 east of Wendover from mile markers 6 to 38. Near zero visibility has been reported from State Troopers.”

A NWS SLC graphic suggests drivers don’t drive through dust storms, and instead:

Pull off the road as far as possible Stop and turn off all lights Set the emergency brake Take your foot off the brake and make sure tail lights are not illuminated



Law enforcement says disoriented drivers will naturally follow taillights of the vehicle in front of them during blinding dust storms. If you’re parked at the side of the highway waiting for the storm to pass and have your taillights on, or your foot on the brake, you risk being reared-ended by a driver who mistakenly believes they are merely following traffic.

The section of Interstate 80 specified is marked on the map below. Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.