NWS issues warning as Emigration Creek exceeds flooding threshold

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service has added Emigration Creek to the list of northern Utah waterways at risk of flooding this week.

The flood warning for Emigration Creek in Emigration Canyon and Salt Lake City’s East Bench will be in effect until Thursday morning, the NWS in Salt Lake City stated on social media Sunday. The creek exceeded its flood flow of 130 cubic feet per second Sunday night.

“The creek is currently above flood flow. The creek will drop below flood flow early Monday but will see additional peaks near or above flood flow through Wednesday night,” the warning states.

The NWS previously issued river flood warnings for other waterways, as rivers and creeks are expected to rise significantly as warming temperatures speed up melting of Utah’s record snowpack.

The NWS projected the most significant rises in levels at three waterways where flood watches already were in place:

East Canyon Creek near Jeremy Ranch and downstream to East Canyon Reservoir

Lower Weber River in Plain City

Little Bear River in Paradise, Cache County

Flows are expected to peak early this week, creating the potential for flooding, according to the NWS. Water levels could decrease late in the week as cooler temperatures return.

Temperatures are expected to steadily warm early this week and challenge daily heat records in several areas of the state, according to the NWS.

Salt Lake City set a daily high temperature record of 87 degrees on Sunday, topping the previous April 30 record of 84 degrees in 2021, the NWS stated.

Those who live in areas with potential for flooding are encouraged to utilize sandbags to help protect their property. Residents also should use caution around flood waters, and monitor social media and news reports, according to the NWS.

Officials also urge caution when recreating near rivers and creeks as water is expected to be running fast and very cold.

“Hypothermia and drowning are possible with even brief periods of time in the water,” the NWS stated on social media.

“Give swollen waterways a wide berth and monitor children and pets closely as they can quickly drown in the cold, fast flows,” the post states.