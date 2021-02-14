NWS: New winter weather advisory overnight along Wasatch Front; expect gusting winds, snow

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a new winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Front and Salt Lake and Tooele valleys.
According to the advisory, in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday, snow and blowing snow are expected, with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches up to 2 to 5 inches on the benches.
Wind gusts as high as 35 mph are expected near canyons, which means there will be considerable blowing and drifting of new snow.
Drivers are urged to be prepared for winter road conditions, especially along the benches. Blowing snow may reduce visibility, and icy conditions are possible throughout the area Sunday morning.
Snow is expected to become heavier late Saturday into the overnight hours, particularly in the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys, NWS says.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511.
Forecast for the coming week
- Tonight (Saturday): Snow with a low around 24. North wind 7 to 11 mph. Precipitation chance is 80%, with a total nighttime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
- Sunday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
- Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
- Monday: Snow, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 41. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
- Monday night: Snow. Low around 31. South-southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
- Tuesday: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
- Tuesday night: A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 27.
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
- Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
- Thursday: A slight chance of snow after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
- Thursday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
- Friday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.
- Friday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
- Saturday, Feb. 20: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.