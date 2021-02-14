NWS: New winter weather advisory overnight along Wasatch Front; expect gusting winds, snow

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a new winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Front and Salt Lake and Tooele valleys.

According to the advisory, in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday, snow and blowing snow are expected, with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches up to 2 to 5 inches on the benches.

Wind gusts as high as 35 mph are expected near canyons, which means there will be considerable blowing and drifting of new snow.

Drivers are urged to be prepared for winter road conditions, especially along the benches. Blowing snow may reduce visibility, and icy conditions are possible throughout the area Sunday morning.

Snow is expected to become heavier late Saturday into the overnight hours, particularly in the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys, NWS says.

For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit

http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511.

Forecast for the coming week