NWS: Prepare to take cover as severe T-storm moves through Salt Lake, Davis, Tooele counties

SALT LAKE/DAVIS/TOOELE COUNTIES, Utah, Aug. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning Sunday evening for an area that covers parts of Salt Lake, Davis and Tooele counties.

Areas under the warning are Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Layton, Bountiful, Farmington, Hill Air Force Base, Roy, Clearfield, Kaysville, Syracuse, Clinton, North Salt Lake, Centerville, Woods Cross, Riverdale, South Weber, West Bountiful, Uintah, Salt Lake City International Airport and Magna, according the the NWS.

A severe thunderstorm was located at 7:12 p.m. over Kaysville, and near Layton, moving northeast at 35 miles an hour.

According to the warning, wind gusts may reach 60 mph, with the possibility of damage to trees, roofs and siding.

The warning includes the following highways:

Interstate 15 between mile markers 307 and 338.

Interstate 84 between mile markers 85 and 86.

Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 97 and 119.

“For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning,” the warning says. “Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows.”