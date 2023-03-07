National Weather Service SLC says Tuesday commute sees snow that sticks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Mar. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Well into March, the National Weather Service says it ain’t over yet, promising fresh snow Tuesday morning.

While it will be minimal, inch or more, the NWS posted Monday: “Though accumulations will be light, any snow that falls will stick to roadways. This could cause some travel difficulties for the Tuesday morning commute.”

The snowfall is expected between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m., amid freezing temperatures, with a 30 percent chance of snowfall early, reaching a 60 percent chance later in the morning, the NWS said.

The day will be mostly cloudy, temperatures in the 25 to 37 degree range, accompanied by minor winds, maybe 5-10 mph.

But apparently trying to cheer us up, the NWS said Wednesday the Wasatch Front might see temperatures hit 40 degrees.