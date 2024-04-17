Occupants escape as vehicle crashes, catches fire on I-15

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, April 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Occupants somehow escaped a vehicle rollover accident Tuesday as their ride caught fire.

At approximately 3:11 p.m. Tuesday crews were dispatched to a vehicle accident on Interstate 15 northbound at mile marker 23, according to Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue.

“Original reports stated that the vehicle was hanging over the guard rail and was starting on fire.”

Detail was not immediately available as to how it came to rest on a guardrail on its side, at some point bursting into flame.

“There were two occupants of the vehicle, who were able to get out on their own,” according to the Hurricane post online. Crews arrived on scene shortly afterward and were able to extinguish the fire. All patients were assessed and refused transport to the hospital.”

Six Hurricane fire units responded to the incident as well as the Utah Highway Patrol.